Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock Reiterated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $93

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] closed the trading session at $84.65 on 02/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.41, while the highest price level was $85.09. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Baxter Expands Cybersecurity Commitment, Joins Forces With U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Led Program.

Baxter joins government sponsored Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) program as a CVE Numbering Authority.

Program identifies, defines and catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities to help enable more rapid identification and resolution.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.39 percent and weekly performance of -0.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 5254621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $96.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $88 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $91, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on BAX stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 99 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.66, while it was recorded at 84.00 for the last single week of trading, and 81.32 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.88 and a Gross Margin at +42.65. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.17%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,389 million, or 87.30% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 49,650,853, which is approximately -1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,110,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.34 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 0.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 24,411,115 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 23,462,671 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 376,536,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,410,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,765,097 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,481,325 shares during the same period.