Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Stock trading around $156.49 per share: What’s Next?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] slipped around -4.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $156.49 at the close of the session, down -2.73%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Analog Devices Reports Record First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Revenue of $2.68 billion with double digit year-over-year growth across all end markets.

Operating cash flow of $3.16 billion and free cash flow of $2.78 billion or 33% of revenue on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Analog Devices Inc. stock is now -10.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADI Stock saw the intraday high of $163.50 and lowest of $156.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 191.95, which means current price is +3.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 5084361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $205.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $204 to $208. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $196, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADI stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADI shares from 200 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 6.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 53.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.10, while it was recorded at 161.30 for the last single week of trading, and 169.14 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.78%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $73,064 million, or 87.60% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,027,491, which is approximately 0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,050,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.93 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.48 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -11.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 719 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 20,266,383 shares. Additionally, 556 investors decreased positions by around 34,323,737 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 399,561,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,151,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,561,489 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 7,963,247 shares during the same period.