AMTD International Inc. [AMTD] is 116.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMTD International Inc. [NYSE: AMTD] closed the trading session at $6.87 on 02/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.58, while the highest price level was $7.91. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Successful Business Combination of AMTD International and AMTD Digital to Bring Together Traditional Financial Services, Digital Tools, Media & Entertainment, and Ecosystem Plays.

AMTD International Inc. (“AMTD International” or the “Company” or “AMTD IDEA Group”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”). The businesses of AMTD International and AMTD Digital are effectively combined as one listed platform – AMTD IDEA Group, upon the effective adoption of the proposed name change as previously announced on January 20, 2022, subject to an extraordinary general meeting to be conducted on March 1, 2022. AMTD IDEA Group is dual-listed on two major global stock exchanges, namely NYSE and SGX.

Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company owns 97.1% of the issued and outstanding shares, and 99.9% of the total voting power, of AMTD Digital, and AMTD Digital becomes a consolidated subsidiary under AMTD IDEA Group. Dr. Timothy Tong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AMTD Digital, continues to serve as the Chairman for AMTD Digital. In addition, Dr. Tong will join the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director and serve as the chairman of the compensation committee, and a member of the audit committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee, of the Board of Directors. Mr. Yu Gao, an independent director and vice chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, retired with effect from February 23, 2022. Mr. Gao served as a member of the Board of Directors of AMTD Group overall for over seven years since October 9, 2014 and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since its inception. Mr. Gao will continue to serve as an independent director at AMTD Group and will join the Board of Directors of L’Officiel SAS Inc. upon the closing of the Company’s acquisition of L’Officiel Inc. SAS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 116.72 percent and weekly performance of 74.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 59.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 100.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.44K shares, AMTD reached to a volume of 8803442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMTD International Inc. [AMTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD International Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28.

AMTD stock trade performance evaluation

AMTD International Inc. [AMTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.81. With this latest performance, AMTD shares gained by 59.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.21 for AMTD International Inc. [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

AMTD International Inc. [AMTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD International Inc. [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +115.33 and a Gross Margin at +99.78. AMTD International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +119.49.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 12.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMTD International Inc. [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.51. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD International Inc. [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $4,098,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMTD International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

AMTD International Inc. [AMTD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in AMTD International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD International Inc. [NYSE:AMTD] by around 2,231 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,436,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,438,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,231 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.