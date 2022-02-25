Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] is -2.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] traded at a low on 02/24/22, posting a -5.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.00. The company report on February 24, 2022 that AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS – SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES; RECORD ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION, OPERATING CASH FLOW AND MINERAL RESERVES; NEW OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED POST COMPLETION OF KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD MERGER; MINESITE AND PIPELINE PROJECTS CONTINUE TO ADVANCE.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8268261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at 5.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for AEM stock reached $24.19 billion, with 243.93 million shares outstanding and 243.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 8268261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEM shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 74.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has AEM stock performed recently?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.92, while it was recorded at 54.30 for the last single week of trading, and 57.06 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.20 and a Gross Margin at +30.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.30.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.66. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] managed to generate an average of $44,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $13,996 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,083,523, which is approximately -7.08% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 15,494,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $848.77 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $787.08 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 1.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 29,963,465 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 27,430,507 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 198,103,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,497,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,550,540 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,539,553 shares during the same period.