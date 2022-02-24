Wolfe Research slashes price target on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] – find out why.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] closed the trading session at $14.90 on 02/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.885, while the highest price level was $15.57. The company report on February 23, 2022 that JetBlue Appoints Jonathan Weiner Vice President, Sales and Revenue Management.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline®, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Weiner as the carrier’s new vice president, sales and revenue management. He will be responsible for revenue optimization, ancillary strategy, distribution, and corporate sales. Weiner had previously served as JetBlue’s director, revenue management since 2020. He will report to Dave Clark, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.63 percent and weekly performance of -7.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 5388587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $17.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 20 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.65, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 15.66 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,782 million, or 80.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,476,270, which is approximately 2.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,896,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.12 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $394.85 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 2.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 25,034,066 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 21,481,123 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 200,672,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,187,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,353,886 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,726,455 shares during the same period.