Wells Fargo slashes price target on Matador Resources Company [MTDR] – find out why.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $47.9999 during the day while it closed the day at $43.74. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Matador Resources Company Announces 2022 Operating Plan and Market Guidance.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced its full year 2022 operating plan and market guidance. A slide presentation summarizing Matador’s 2022 operating plan and market guidance is also included on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab. In a separate press release issued today, Matador also reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Matador Resources Company stock has also gained 1.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTDR stock has inclined by 4.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.08% and gained 18.47% year-on date.

The market cap for MTDR stock reached $5.03 billion, with 117.01 million shares outstanding and 109.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, MTDR reached a trading volume of 4599687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $53.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne dropped their target price from $46 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on MTDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

MTDR stock trade performance evaluation

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, MTDR shares gained by 4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.68, while it was recorded at 43.87 for the last single week of trading, and 36.52 for the last 200 days.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.28 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.36.

Return on Total Capital for MTDR is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.60. Additionally, MTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] managed to generate an average of -$2,059,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,518 million, or 92.00% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,085,728, which is approximately 1.247% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,855,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.34 million in MTDR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $286.45 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly -5.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matador Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 9,048,254 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 7,592,484 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 87,691,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,332,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,116,662 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 640,214 shares during the same period.