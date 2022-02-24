Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Vroom Inc. [VRM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] loss -6.86% on the last trading session, reaching $5.57 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Announces Extended Mile Hub in Statesville, Offering More Personalized Concierge Experience for North Carolina Customers.

Car Buyers Within 300-Mile Radius Receive Vroom’s Next Tier of More Personalized Delivery Service, Direct to Their Driveways.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced its new Extended Mile hub in Statesville, North Carolina. Similar to Vroom’s Last Mile hubs but with broader reach, the new Extended Mile hub provides a more customized driveway experience for 2.6 million people in more than 600 ZIP codes across North Carolina.

Vroom Inc. represents 136.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $792.72 million with the latest information. VRM stock price has been found in the range of $5.53 to $6.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 7609017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.32.

Trading performance analysis for VRM stock

Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.03. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -30.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.89 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.72, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading, and 24.60 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.15 and a Gross Margin at +4.93. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.94.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -17.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.31. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] managed to generate an average of -$214,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $762 million, or 93.30% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,879,030, which is approximately -0.304% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 11,864,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.95 million in VRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $58.52 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly -3.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 19,392,406 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 23,798,827 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 84,286,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,477,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,874,463 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 15,192,219 shares during the same period.