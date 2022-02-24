Wall Street Analyst Initiated Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] gained 5.42% or 0.27 points to close at $5.25 with a heavy trading volume of 7176299 shares. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Vertex Energy Receives Commitment Letter for $125 Million Senior Secured Term Loan.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR, “Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that, in conjunction with its previously disclosed planned acquisition (through one or more of its affiliates) of the Mobile refinery (“Mobile Refinery”) and related logistics assets from Equilon Enterprises LLC d

The Vertex Term Loan syndicate is led by, among others, certain funds and accounts managed by each of BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., Whitebox Advisors, LLC and Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. The Term Loan proceeds are expected to be used by Vertex and its direct wholly-owned subsidiaries to fund a portion of the purchase price of the Mobile Refinery, a portion of a planned renewable diesel conversion project at the Mobile Refinery, liquidity needs, and certain fees and expenses associated with the closing of the Term Loan. The Term Loan is expected to be secured by substantially all of the present and after-acquired assets of the Company and its subsidiaries and to be guaranteed by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries.

It opened the trading session at $5.19, the shares rose to $5.81 and dropped to $5.1501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTNR points out that the company has recorded -32.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -360.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, VTNR reached to a volume of 7176299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTNR in the course of the last twelve months was 105.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for VTNR stock

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 24.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.08 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 6.04 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.35 and a Gross Margin at +8.01. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.12.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now -14.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.56. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 795.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$96,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $108 million, or 34.50% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,504,902, which is approximately 143.716% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,226,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.09 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.19 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 17.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 10,361,615 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,601,820 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,683,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,647,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,203,461 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,159,543 shares during the same period.