The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] moved down -0.91: Why It’s Important

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] loss -0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $74.12 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2022 that The Trade Desk Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“2021 was a remarkable year for The Trade Desk capped off by record performance in the fourth quarter. The launch of Solimar, our most important new platform to date, along with major progress in areas such as CTV, identity and retail data, enabled us to gain more share of the data-driven advertising market. As a result, we generated nearly $6.2 billion of total spend on our platform, nearly $1.2 billion in revenue and over $500 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2021 as we continue to scale the business with profitable growth. We exceeded our objectives for 2021 and I could not be more excited about the momentum we’re carrying into the first quarter and the year ahead,” said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “We remain committed to creating a better internet that is open, competitive and fair for all participants. Major advertisers and partners around the world are embracing this vision as the global advertising market races toward a $1 trillion TAM. And as a result, more and more of them are gravitating to our platform.”.

The Trade Desk Inc. represents 480.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.56 billion with the latest information. TTD stock price has been found in the range of $73.31 to $76.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 4985486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $93.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $68 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $90, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on TTD stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 100 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 5.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 112.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for TTD stock

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.29, while it was recorded at 77.46 for the last single week of trading, and 76.94 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

There are presently around $22,912 million, or 71.90% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 53,353,398, which is approximately 2.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,647,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.36 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 24.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 30,751,500 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 12,727,023 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 262,829,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,308,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,592,671 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,151,644 shares during the same period.