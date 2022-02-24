The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is -8.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] plunged by -$2.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $56.25 during the day while it closed the day at $53.35. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Jennifer Barker Appointed Chief Executive Officer, BNY Mellon Treasury Services.

BNY Mellon today announced that Jennifer Barker has been named Chief Executive Officer of its Treasury Services business.

In this position, Ms. Barker will assume leadership responsibility for BNY Mellon’s market-leading Treasury Services business, which provides domestic and cross-border payments, US dollar clearing, trade finance and liquidity management capabilities to clients in APAC, EMEA and the Americas.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also loss -14.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has declined by -8.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.16% and lost -8.14% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $44.82 billion, with 844.09 million shares outstanding and 823.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 6770536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $68.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $62.50 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 238.51.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.27. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.40 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.76, while it was recorded at 57.04 for the last single week of trading, and 55.11 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 12.65%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,343 million, or 83.30% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,812,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.24 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -4.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 16,327,444 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 39,426,292 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 615,404,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 671,157,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,260,047 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,584,145 shares during the same period.