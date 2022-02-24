The AES Corporation [AES] fell -15.43% so far this year. What now?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] traded at a low on 02/23/22, posting a -2.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.55. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Fluence Signs 1.1 GW Energy Market Optimization Agreement with AES.

Fluence’s AI-powered IQ Bidding Application will enable AES to maximize the value of solar and energy storage projects in the Western US.

Fluence (Nasdaq: FLNC) today announced an agreement with The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) to employ the AI-powered Fluence IQ Bidding Application to maximize the value of a 1.1 GW portfolio of solar and energy storage projects in the Western United States. The agreement represents one of the largest single procurements of AI-powered bidding software for renewables and storage assets by an independent power producer in the United States. The software will optimize revenues earned by solar and battery assets through participation in wholesale markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6087873 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The AES Corporation stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for AES stock reached $13.84 billion, with 710.00 million shares outstanding and 664.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 6087873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AES Corporation [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has AES stock performed recently?

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.57 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.84, while it was recorded at 21.24 for the last single week of trading, and 24.19 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation [AES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.45%.

Insider trade positions for The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $13,192 million, or 96.10% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,504,796, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 69,975,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.17 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 6.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

316 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 45,386,672 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 40,780,592 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 541,701,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,868,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,068,569 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,405,137 shares during the same period.