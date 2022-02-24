RBC Capital Mkts lifts SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SSRM] surged by $1.73 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.97 during the day while it closed the day at $19.86. The company report on February 23, 2022 that SSR MINING REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS.

ATTRIBUTABLE & ADJUSTED ATTRIBUTABLE FOURTH QUARTER EPS OF $0.60 AND $0.46 PER SHARE, RESPECTIVELY .

SSR Mining Inc. stock has also gained 12.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SSRM stock has inclined by 3.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.59% and gained 12.20% year-on date.

The market cap for SSRM stock reached $4.22 billion, with 213.43 million shares outstanding and 211.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, SSRM reached a trading volume of 4317315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $25.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SSRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

SSRM stock trade performance evaluation

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.46. With this latest performance, SSRM shares gained by 18.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.58 for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.14, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 16.75 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.22 and a Gross Margin at +33.02. SSR Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.65.

Return on Total Capital for SSRM is now 8.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.98. Additionally, SSRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] managed to generate an average of $42,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.SSR Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,970 million, or 63.70% of SSRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,772,937, which is approximately -9.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,907,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.62 million in SSRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $123.75 million in SSRM stock with ownership of nearly 0.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SSR Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SSRM] by around 10,105,373 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 8,771,836 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 89,756,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,634,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSRM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,639,381 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 549,206 shares during the same period.