Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] Is Currently -11.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MIR] loss -11.05% or -0.96 points to close at $7.73 with a heavy trading volume of 4429362 shares. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Mirion Technologies Announces Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased 18 % to $177.8 million, compared to $150.8 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted revenues increased by 20 % for the same period.

GAAP net loss for the successor period of October 20, 2021 to December 31, 2021 was $23.0 million and for the predecessor period of July 1, 2021 to October 19, 2021 was $105.7 million.

It opened the trading session at $8.83, the shares rose to $8.83 and dropped to $7.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MIR points out that the company has recorded -21.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, MIR reached to a volume of 4429362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Mirion Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Mirion Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirion Technologies Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for MIR stock

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.30. With this latest performance, MIR shares dropped by -6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.89 for Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.31, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]

There are presently around $1,221 million, or 57.70% of MIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 53,265,743, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 13,593,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.13 million in MIR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $65.17 million in MIR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mirion Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MIR] by around 118,369,651 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 29,324,520 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 7,219,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,474,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,645,760 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 19,249,220 shares during the same period.