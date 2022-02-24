Market cap of TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] reaches 26.84M – now what?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.3799 during the day while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on December 10, 2021 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

TDH Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -20.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PETZ stock has declined by -93.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.10% and lost -90.35% year-on date.

The market cap for PETZ stock reached $26.84 million, with 50.58 million shares outstanding and 17.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.47M shares, PETZ reached a trading volume of 18327109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.58. With this latest performance, PETZ shares dropped by -18.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.06 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0240, while it was recorded at 0.3928 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5607 for the last 200 days.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -236.25 and a Gross Margin at -5.13. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.29.

Return on Total Capital for PETZ is now -19.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27,784.88. Additionally, PETZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] managed to generate an average of -$16,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 150,629, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.21% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 61,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in PETZ stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $17000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 450,933 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 120,578 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 50,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 417,323 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 120,578 shares during the same period.