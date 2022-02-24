Market cap of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] reaches 207.74M – now what?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Seanergy Maritime Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Seanergy Maritime Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

February 15, 2022 – Glyfada, Greece – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that the Nasdaq Stock Market has confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) concerning the minimum bid price of the Company’s common stock and the matter is now closed.

A sum of 4956761 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $1.22 and dropped to a low of $1.17 until finishing in the latest session at $1.19.

The one-year SHIP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.7. The average equity rating for SHIP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On May 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SHIP shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89.

SHIP Stock Performance Analysis:

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, SHIP shares gained by 36.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9853, while it was recorded at 1.1740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0938 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.42 and a Gross Margin at +10.01. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.45. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$524,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.40% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 865,893, which is approximately -83.892% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 723,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in SHIP stocks shares; and WEXFORD CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.66 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 1,375,168 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 15,597,371 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,841,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,130,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,299,387 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 6,235,714 shares during the same period.