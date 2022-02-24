Market cap of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] reaches 5.03B – now what?

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] price plunged by -11.47 percent to reach at -$3.95. The company report on February 23, 2022 that HollyFrontier Corporation Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Reported net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $558.3 million or $3.39 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $250.1 million or $1.52 per diluted share, for the year.

Reported EBITDA of $1,306.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $915.7 million, for the year.

A sum of 8356842 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.79M shares. HollyFrontier Corporation shares reached a high of $33.11 and dropped to a low of $30.45 until finishing in the latest session at $30.49.

The one-year HFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.32. The average equity rating for HFC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HFC shares is $40.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HollyFrontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $28 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for HollyFrontier Corporation stock. On July 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HFC shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HollyFrontier Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for HFC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HFC Stock Performance Analysis:

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.06. With this latest performance, HFC shares dropped by -9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.66 for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.54, while it was recorded at 34.58 for the last single week of trading, and 33.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HollyFrontier Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.81 and a Gross Margin at +0.98. HollyFrontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Total Capital for HFC is now -2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.22. Additionally, HFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] managed to generate an average of -$155,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.HollyFrontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HollyFrontier Corporation go to -6.61%.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,898 million, or 92.00% of HFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,006,834, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,079,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $450.45 million in HFC stocks shares; and TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $428.42 million in HFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HollyFrontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC] by around 14,215,492 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 12,021,813 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 115,983,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,221,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HFC stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,238,846 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,264,050 shares during the same period.