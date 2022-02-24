Market Analysts see TransUnion [TRU] gaining to $102. Time to buy?

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] closed the trading session at $86.12 on 02/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.91, while the highest price level was $91.02. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Property Insurance Shopping Drops into Negative Figures for First Time in 18 Months.

Property and auto insurance shopping slows at end of 2021.

Despite optimism at the outset of the quarter, property and auto insurance shopping trended below 2020 levels at the end of 2021. TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) latest Personal Lines Insurance Shopping Report found auto insurance shopping was down an average of 12.5%, while property insurance shopping dropped an average of 3.4%, compared to the same time period in 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.37 percent and weekly performance of -15.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, TRU reached to a volume of 4296414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransUnion [TRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for TransUnion stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TRU stock. On November 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TRU shares from 125 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRU in the course of the last twelve months was 28.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

TRU stock trade performance evaluation

TransUnion [TRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.62. With this latest performance, TRU shares dropped by -16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.84 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.28, while it was recorded at 95.11 for the last single week of trading, and 112.36 for the last 200 days.

TransUnion [TRU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +52.58. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for TRU is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransUnion [TRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.81. Additionally, TRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransUnion [TRU] managed to generate an average of $41,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TransUnion [TRU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 14.09%.

TransUnion [TRU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,824 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,842,639, which is approximately 0.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,690,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in TRU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.4 billion in TRU stock with ownership of nearly -0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransUnion stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in TransUnion [NYSE:TRU] by around 12,721,980 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 11,004,874 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 171,076,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,803,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRU stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,337 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,757,489 shares during the same period.