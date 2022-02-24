Market Analysts see Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] loss -0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $19.42 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Exelixis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Total Revenues of $451.1 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, $1.43 Billion for the Full Year 2021 -.

– Cabozantinib franchise achieved a significant milestone with $1.08 Billion in U.S. Net Product Revenues for the Full Year 2021, including $302.7 Million for the Fourth Quarter 2021 -.

Exelixis Inc. represents 315.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.76 billion with the latest information. EXEL stock price has been found in the range of $19.20 to $19.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, EXEL reached a trading volume of 4508996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $28.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EXEL stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EXEL shares from 35 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

Trading performance analysis for EXEL stock

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, EXEL shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.39, while it was recorded at 19.20 for the last single week of trading, and 19.47 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.14 and a Gross Margin at +96.33. Exelixis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.32.

Return on Total Capital for EXEL is now 6.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.77. Additionally, EXEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] managed to generate an average of $144,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

There are presently around $5,267 million, or 85.40% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,277,378, which is approximately 1.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,059,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.17 million in EXEL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $368.58 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly -0.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelixis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 15,916,054 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 15,489,174 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 237,329,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,734,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,795 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,151,730 shares during the same period.