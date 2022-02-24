Market Analysts see Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gaining to $76. Time to buy?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] price plunged by -11.17 percent to reach at -$4.86. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Confluent Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue of $120 million, up 71% year over year; fiscal year 2021 revenue of $388 million, up 64% year over year.

Fourth quarter Confluent Cloud revenue of $34 million, up 211% year over year; fiscal year 2021 Confluent Cloud revenue of $94 million, up 200% year over year.

A sum of 5367754 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Confluent Inc. shares reached a high of $44.00 and dropped to a low of $38.64 until finishing in the latest session at $38.66.

The one-year CFLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.42. The average equity rating for CFLT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $83.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $90 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.80. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -34.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.68% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.76 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.11, while it was recorded at 47.89 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Confluent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.56 and a Gross Margin at +64.60. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.90.

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 20.50%.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Insider Position Details

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 36,928,276 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,788,410 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 47,794,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,511,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,397,746 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,659,744 shares during the same period.