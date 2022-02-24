Market Analysts see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] gained 0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $1.98 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Akebia Therapeutics Announces Amendment of License Agreement with Vifor Pharma in Preparation for Potential Vadadustat Launch.

Agreement Leverages Vifor Pharma’s Exclusive Distribution Arrangement with Certain Dialysis Organizations.

Agreement Defines Profit Share Economics of Potential Vadadustat Revenue if Approved.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. represents 173.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $344.48 million with the latest information. AKBA stock price has been found in the range of $1.95 to $2.045.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 4470984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

Trading performance analysis for AKBA stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1204, while it was recorded at 1.8860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7910 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

There are presently around $191 million, or 59.10% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,124,215, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,235,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.07 million in AKBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.14 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly -25.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 9,597,301 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,314,159 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 77,291,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,202,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,093,906 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,258,085 shares during the same period.