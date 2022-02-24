Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] fell -88.37% so far this year. What now?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KOD] slipped around -40.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.86 at the close of the session, down -80.42%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Kodiak Sciences Announces Top-Line Results from its initial Phase 2b/3 Study of KSI-301 in Patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

– The study did not meet the primary endpoint of showing non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to aflibercept given every eight weeks.

– Nearly 60% of KSI-301 patients achieved every 5-month dosing at year 1 with visual acuity gains and anatomic improvements comparable to the overall aflibercept group.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock is now -88.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KOD Stock saw the intraday high of $11.44 and lowest of $9.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 137.60, which means current price is +0.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 411.10K shares, KOD reached a trading volume of 26654410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOD shares is $106.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $124 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $149, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on KOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kodiak Sciences Inc. is set at 7.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.03.

How has KOD stock performed recently?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -82.47. With this latest performance, KOD shares dropped by -84.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.27 for Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.85, while it was recorded at 44.46 for the last single week of trading, and 88.14 for the last 200 days.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KOD is now -21.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.99. Additionally, KOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] managed to generate an average of -$1,848,556 per employee.Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

Earnings analysis for Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]

There are presently around $2,245 million, or 87.80% of KOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 14,681,304, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,116,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.66 million in KOD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $274.15 million in KOD stock with ownership of nearly -12.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kodiak Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KOD] by around 952,726 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 1,354,771 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 42,286,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,594,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,655 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 173,359 shares during the same period.