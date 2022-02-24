Jefferies lifts Tenneco Inc. [TEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE: TEN] traded at a high on 02/23/22, posting a 93.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.35. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Tenneco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Strong performance delivers lower net debt and improved net leverage ratio.

Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26271064 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tenneco Inc. stands at 3.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.75%.

The market cap for TEN stock reached $1.60 billion, with 82.31 million shares outstanding and 79.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 811.11K shares, TEN reached a trading volume of 26271064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenneco Inc. [TEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEN shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tenneco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenneco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenneco Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has TEN stock performed recently?

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.72. With this latest performance, TEN shares gained by 79.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.17 for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.21, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenneco Inc. [TEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.25 and a Gross Margin at +8.81. Tenneco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.89.

Return on Total Capital for TEN is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -232.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.13. Additionally, TEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenneco Inc. [TEN] managed to generate an average of -$20,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Tenneco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenneco Inc. go to 4.42%.

Insider trade positions for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

There are presently around $547 million, or 69.10% of TEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,381,492, which is approximately 4.461% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 5,339,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.29 million in TEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.32 million in TEN stock with ownership of nearly 5.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenneco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN] by around 8,268,486 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 11,129,103 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 35,401,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,798,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,832,136 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,745,094 shares during the same period.