For CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP], Analyst sees a drop to $70. What next?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.96%. The company report on February 22, 2022 that CoStar Group Full Year 2021 Revenue Increased 17% Year-over-Year and Fourth Quarter Net Sales Bookings Grew 37% to a Record $67 Million.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, announced today that revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $1.94 billion, an increase of 17% over revenue of $1.66 billion for the full year of 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, was $507 million, an increase of 14% over revenue of $444 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $293 million, an increase of 29% compared to net income of $227 million for the full year of 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $93 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, an increase of 160% compared to net income of $36 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. EBITDA for the full year of 2021 was $565 million, an increase of 39% compared to EBITDA of $406 million for the full year of 2020.

Over the last 12 months, CSGP stock dropped by -36.02%. The one-year CoStar Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.27. The average equity rating for CSGP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.36 billion, with 392.42 million shares outstanding and 391.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, CSGP stock reached a trading volume of 16469601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $103.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $85 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $70, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSGP shares from 102 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 50.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.20.

CSGP Stock Performance Analysis:

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.96. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -23.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.63 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.34, while it was recorded at 62.87 for the last single week of trading, and 82.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CoStar Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.43 and a Gross Margin at +77.61. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.69.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.92. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $47,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

CSGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,691 million, or 96.10% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,552,931, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,653,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.51 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -2.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

343 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 29,360,593 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 29,278,025 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 317,773,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,412,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,650,891 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,172,490 shares during the same period.