Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] is -27.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] price plunged by -4.50 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on February 10, 2022 that A Giant Leap for Digital Mass Production of Polymers: Desktop Metal Launches ETEC 3D Printer Brand Focused on Industrial Manufacturers.

ETEC is a bold, new AM 2.0 brand launched from the assets of EnvisionTEC as it celebrates its one-year anniversary as part of Desktop Metal.

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced the launch of ETEC, a new 3D printing brand that will enable EnvisionTEC, the original inventor of digital light processing (DLP) technology, to better connect with industrial customers.

A sum of 4306703 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.87M shares. Desktop Metal Inc. shares reached a high of $3.89 and dropped to a low of $3.61 until finishing in the latest session at $3.61.

The one-year DM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.97. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc. Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

DM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $525 million, or 51.70% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,210,277, which is approximately 19.877% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,496,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.14 million in DM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.15 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 23.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 28,191,925 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 27,048,335 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 83,776,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,017,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,154,024 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 19,632,930 shares during the same period.