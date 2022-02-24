DA Davidson lifts monday.com Ltd. [MNDY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

monday.com Ltd. [NASDAQ: MNDY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -27.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -45.56%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that monday.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Fiscal year 2021 revenues grew 91% year over yearNet-dollar-retention rate for customers with 10+ users was over 135%Number of Customers with $50k ARR grew 200% year over yearAnnounced launch of monday WorkForms, a new capability to better manage work requestsAnnounced launch of monday Canvas, a new visual collaboration tool.

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The one-year monday.com Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.72. The average equity rating for MNDY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.96 billion, with 43.56 million shares outstanding and 28.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 585.16K shares, MNDY stock reached a trading volume of 5108306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on monday.com Ltd. [MNDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDY shares is $374.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for monday.com Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tigress Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for monday.com Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for monday.com Ltd. is set at 20.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.90.

MNDY Stock Performance Analysis:

monday.com Ltd. [MNDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.56. With this latest performance, MNDY shares dropped by -38.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.35% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.33 for monday.com Ltd. [MNDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.95, while it was recorded at 187.06 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into monday.com Ltd. Fundamentals:

monday.com Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

monday.com Ltd. [MNDY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,948 million, or 63.30% of MNDY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDY stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 14,762,454, which is approximately -7.887% of the company’s market cap and around 36.25% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,622,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.6 million in MNDY stocks shares; and WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $214.35 million in MNDY stock with ownership of nearly 100.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in monday.com Ltd. [NASDAQ:MNDY] by around 5,201,708 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,635,326 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 19,037,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,874,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDY stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,472,404 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 609,140 shares during the same period.