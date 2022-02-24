CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell -0.89% so far this year. What now?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] gained 0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $102.24 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Aetna Better Health Selected to Continue Serving Louisiana Medicaid Program.

Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), today announced that the Louisiana Department of Health intends to award the company a new statewide Medicaid contract through the Louisiana Medicaid Managed Care Program.

Aetna Better Health has served Medicaid enrollees in Louisiana for more than seven years. Through the contract award, Aetna Better Health of Louisiana would continue to serve several Medicaid eligible populations, including those enrolled in the Louisiana Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Louisiana Medicaid expansion population (EXP) and Specialized Behavioral Health (SBH) programs.

CVS Health Corporation represents 1.32 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $134.41 billion with the latest information. CVS stock price has been found in the range of $101.97 to $103.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 4946835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CVS stock

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.99, while it was recorded at 102.51 for the last single week of trading, and 90.69 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $103,943 million, or 80.30% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,236,922, which is approximately 0.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,556,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.54 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.79 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 2.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,224 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 50,743,520 shares. Additionally, 926 investors decreased positions by around 37,984,777 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 931,125,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,019,853,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 321 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,151,394 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,304,258 shares during the same period.