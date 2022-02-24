Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Revenue clocked in at $568.55 million, down -20.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] price plunged by -3.49 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on February 9, 2022 that CANOPY GROWTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Encouraging Q3 FY2022 performance drove sequential revenue growth and record quarterly revenue for BioSteel and Storz & Bickel businesses.

A sum of 5543457 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.43M shares. Canopy Growth Corporation shares reached a high of $7.39 and dropped to a low of $6.8701 until finishing in the latest session at $6.91.

The one-year CGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.33. The average equity rating for CGC stock is currently 3.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $12.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.85. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.34 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 15.34 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $467 million, or 17.15% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,604,274, which is approximately 2.795% of the company’s market cap and around 36.24% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 6,052,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.34 million in CGC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $36.85 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 167.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 14,139,412 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 6,482,978 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 44,661,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,283,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,285,514 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,351,687 shares during the same period.