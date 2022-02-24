Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Stock trading around $78.68 per share: What’s Next?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] traded at a high on 02/23/22, posting a 2.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $78.68. The company report on February 23, 2022 that World Series of Poker Announces 2022 Daily Event Schedule.

Poker’s Flagship Event Moving to the Strip at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas May 31 – July 20.

The 53rd World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) – the richest, most prestigious and longest-running poker series – today announced the daily event schedule for 2022. Following a successful 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the WSOP moves to the Las Vegas Strip for the very first time at Bally’s, the future Horseshoe, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, and will feature the WSOP’s inaugural Master of Ceremonies, Vince Vaughn.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6155663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at 5.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.58%.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $17.38 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 204.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 6155663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $129.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $138 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 110.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.53. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.99, while it was recorded at 80.37 for the last single week of trading, and 97.16 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.32 and a Gross Margin at +32.33. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.58.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.06. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 525.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$83,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $15,437 million, or 95.60% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,553,347, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,815,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.33 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 8.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 16,112,800 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 14,877,703 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 170,617,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,607,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,986,288 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,207,505 shares during the same period.