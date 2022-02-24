BofA Securities slashes price target on Vistra Corp. [VST] – find out why.

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.41 during the day while it closed the day at $20.81. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Vistra Declares Dividend on Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of Vistra’s common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter. This represents a ~13% increase in the company’s quarterly common stock dividend per share from its first quarter 2021 dividend. The common dividend is payable on March 31, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of March 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be March 21, 2022.

“One of our four key strategic imperatives we identified in 2021 includes returning significant capital to our common shareholders through share repurchases and a meaningful and growing dividend,” said Curt Morgan, chief executive officer of Vistra. “As previously announced, we expect to allocate $300 million per year, or approximately $75 million per quarter, toward our common dividend. As we further execute on our share buyback plan, this quarterly $75 million dividend allocation will be spread over fewer shares, which we expect will offer meaningful dividend yield growth for shareholders.”.

Vistra Corp. stock has also loss -4.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VST stock has inclined by 2.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.79% and lost -8.61% year-on date.

The market cap for VST stock reached $10.06 billion, with 482.52 million shares outstanding and 480.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 4535123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $28.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

VST stock trade performance evaluation

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.90, while it was recorded at 21.34 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vistra Corp. [VST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 21.30%.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,197 million, or 90.90% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,580,579, which is approximately 4.732% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 28,899,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.97 million in VST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $551.75 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 15.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 43,378,314 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 45,082,650 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 345,169,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,630,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,175,524 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,442,134 shares during the same period.