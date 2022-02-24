BHP Group Limited [BHP] is 13.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BHP Group Limited [NYSE: BHP] gained 0.03% or 0.02 points to close at $68.76 with a heavy trading volume of 5296060 shares.

It opened the trading session at $69.69, the shares rose to $69.815 and dropped to $68.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BHP points out that the company has recorded 5.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, BHP reached to a volume of 5296060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BHP Group Limited [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $70.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BHP Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BHP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

Trading performance analysis for BHP stock

BHP Group Limited [BHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, BHP shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for BHP Group Limited [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.18, while it was recorded at 68.70 for the last single week of trading, and 65.15 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group Limited [BHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group Limited [BHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.97 and a Gross Margin at +57.12. BHP Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for BHP is now 40.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group Limited [BHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.93. Additionally, BHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.BHP Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BHP Group Limited [BHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited go to -6.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BHP Group Limited [BHP]

There are presently around $11,617 million, or 4.00% of BHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 20,341,027, which is approximately 55.375% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,200,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in BHP stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $1.04 billion in BHP stock with ownership of nearly -0.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BHP Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in BHP Group Limited [NYSE:BHP] by around 33,734,506 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 24,375,727 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 110,882,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,992,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHP stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,283,031 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 7,442,110 shares during the same period.