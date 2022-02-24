Berenberg slashes price target on Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] – find out why.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] gained 4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $140.88 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Cadence’s John Wall and Nimish Modi to Present at Berenberg Conference.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):.

WHO:John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Nimish Modi, senior vice president, Marketing & Business Development, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. represents 273.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.99 billion with the latest information. CDNS stock price has been found in the range of $140.58 to $150.965.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, CDNS reached a trading volume of 4881146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDNS shares is $179.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $160 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CDNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Design Systems Inc. is set at 6.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDNS in the course of the last twelve months was 42.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CDNS stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, CDNS shares dropped by -7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.75, while it was recorded at 139.02 for the last single week of trading, and 155.10 for the last 200 days.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. go to 18.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]

There are presently around $31,865 million, or 88.00% of CDNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDNS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,520,631, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,373,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in CDNS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.62 billion in CDNS stock with ownership of nearly -7.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

439 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS] by around 11,660,562 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 11,935,666 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 212,072,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,668,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDNS stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,574,953 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 758,146 shares during the same period.