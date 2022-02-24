Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] is -30.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.22%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Global Cannabis Net Revenue of $60.6 Million.

Adjusted EBITDA Improved by 22% to a loss of $9.0 Million versus Q1 2022 .

Over the last 12 months, ACB stock dropped by -67.87%. The one-year Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.93. The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $999.74 million, with 198.21 million shares outstanding and 197.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, ACB stock reached a trading volume of 4842940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACB shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACB stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7.49 to $6.78. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.22. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.61 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $134 million, or 19.76% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,435,872, which is approximately 1.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,064,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.59 million in ACB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.12 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly -12.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 4,724,060 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 4,524,975 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 25,116,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,365,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,597,163 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 961,130 shares during the same period.