why CSX Corporation [CSX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.96

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] slipped around -0.44 points on Friday, while shares priced at $34.66 at the close of the session, down -1.25%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that CSX Corp. Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a 7 percent increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.093* to $0.10 per share. The new $0.10 quarterly dividend is payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

*The prior dividend was carried out to six decimal places to most closely approximate the $0.28 per share dividend amount prior to the three-for-one stock split that occurred on June 28, 2021.

CSX Corporation stock is now -7.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSX Stock saw the intraday high of $35.395 and lowest of $34.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.01, which means current price is +4.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.63M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 14074443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $39.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $41 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $41, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CSX stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 41 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.62, while it was recorded at 34.68 for the last single week of trading, and 33.74 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 16.46%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $56,172 million, or 75.90% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 184,488,460, which is approximately 4.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 183,589,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.36 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.26 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 3.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

723 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 101,246,518 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 109,239,818 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 1,410,168,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,620,654,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,489,241 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 33,162,173 shares during the same period.