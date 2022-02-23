Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Infosys Limited [INFY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] closed the trading session at $23.05 on 02/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.61, while the highest price level was $23.32. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Guidewire Announces Infosys as New Consulting Alliance Partner.

Global digital services and consulting company will help P&C insurers enhance customer experience, accelerate time to market, and achieve operational excellence.

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.93 percent and weekly performance of 3.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, INFY reached to a volume of 16268244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $27.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 72.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

INFY stock trade performance evaluation

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.80, while it was recorded at 22.74 for the last single week of trading, and 22.42 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,709 million, or 17.90% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 65,512,222, which is approximately 13.424% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 63,971,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $702.91 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 6.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 74,120,972 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 90,850,508 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 488,452,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 653,424,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,912,725 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,962,006 shares during the same period.