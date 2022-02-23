Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Stock trading around $3.35 per share: What’s Next?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.19%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs.

Over the last 12 months, RIG stock dropped by -4.83%. The one-year Transocean Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -27.86.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.35 billion, with 653.00 million shares outstanding and 605.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.65M shares, RIG stock reached a trading volume of 19358916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.50 to $1.15, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Transocean Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.24. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$105,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,068 million, or 50.90% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,597,016, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,524,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.21 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $108.79 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 24,385,896 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 21,824,970 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 272,533,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,744,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,548,842 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,679 shares during the same period.