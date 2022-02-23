The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Stock trading around $84.57 per share: What’s Next?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.61%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Schwab Q1 Retail Client Sentiment Survey: Investors Divided on Stock Market Sentiment But Majority Feel Better Off Financially Compared to a Year Ago.

Investors are divided in their sentiment toward the stock market, according to Charles Schwab’s Q1 2022 Retail Client Sentiment Report of over 1,000 retail clients. Almost half (44%) of respondents have a bearish outlook on the U.S. stock market for the first quarter of 2022, up 9% from the same time last year. Thirty-nine percent of investors are bullish about the first quarter, down from 48% the same time last year. Still, nearly 60% of Schwab retail clients say they feel better off financially compared to a year ago.

“Clients remain cautious toward the stock market given factors like inflation and ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic, but we continue to see strong client engagement overall. Among retail investors, more than three million new households opened accounts at Schwab and we saw 5.5 million retail daily active trades in 2021 – both up from 2020,” said Jonathan Craig, head of Investor Services at Charles Schwab. “While the pandemic is one of the factors driving higher levels of engagement among individual investors, there are also several longer-term drivers at play including lower investing and trading costs, developments like fractional shares making investing more accessible, and advancements in digital innovation improving the investing experience. All of these make it easier for individuals to invest in their future.”.

Over the last 12 months, SCHW stock rose by 34.94%. The one-year The Charles Schwab Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.16. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $160.65 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, SCHW stock reached a trading volume of 7000061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $104.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $94 to $90, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on SCHW stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SCHW shares from 84 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.40.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.22, while it was recorded at 87.03 for the last single week of trading, and 78.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Charles Schwab Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.80 and a Gross Margin at +88.33. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 21.70%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135,273 million, or 88.80% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,449,298, which is approximately 0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 7.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,756,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.0 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.02 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly -2.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 778 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 59,701,265 shares. Additionally, 559 investors decreased positions by around 38,041,194 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 1,482,360,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,580,102,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,006,533 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,658,264 shares during the same period.