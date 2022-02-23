PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Is Currently -1.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.47% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.10%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that PayPal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2021. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock dropped by -62.15%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.07. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.56 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.39M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 28157408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $185.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $230 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $170, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on PYPL stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 263 to 218.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 7.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -40.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.75 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.27, while it was recorded at 109.79 for the last single week of trading, and 236.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 18.60%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91,694 million, or 78.50% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,078,240, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,987,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.88 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.82 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 2.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,527 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 71,727,549 shares. Additionally, 1,103 investors decreased positions by around 120,594,623 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 692,328,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 884,651,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 333 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,309,645 shares, while 264 institutional investors sold positions of 10,685,489 shares during the same period.