Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $170.10 million, up 2.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by -2.62 percent to reach at -$0.57. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.

A sum of 21514492 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.78M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $22.0232 and dropped to a low of $20.95 until finishing in the latest session at $21.20.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.6. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $29.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on NCLH stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NCLH shares from 27 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.46, while it was recorded at 21.87 for the last single week of trading, and 25.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,799 million, or 56.20% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,610,779, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,203,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.51 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $389.38 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 48.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,237,038 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 13,786,797 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 172,367,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,391,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,267,061 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 6,028,157 shares during the same period.