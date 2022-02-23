MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] Is Currently 0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] gained 0.37% or 0.04 points to close at $10.79 with a heavy trading volume of 8687632 shares. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Beverly K. Carmichael Joins Viad Corp Board of Directors.

It opened the trading session at $10.70, the shares rose to $10.87 and dropped to $10.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGI points out that the company has recorded 18.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -113.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, MGI reached to a volume of 8687632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 337.58.

Trading performance analysis for MGI stock

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.56. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 20.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.61 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.35. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$3,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $673 million, or 69.90% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,138,580, which is approximately 7.732% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,287,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.09 million in MGI stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $39.81 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly -18.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 19,845,186 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 21,577,334 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 21,226,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,648,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,751,398 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 13,953,393 shares during the same period.