Market cap of B2Gold Corp. [BTG] reaches 4.34B – now what?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.11 at the close of the session, down -1.91%. The company report on February 18, 2022 that B2Gold Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results – Conference Call and Webcast Details.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00am PDT/1:00pm EDT. You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 (Vancouver), +1 (416) 764-8659 (Toronto) or +1 (888) 664-6392 (North American toll free) prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking here. A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 764-8677 (local or international) or +1 (888) 390-0541 (North America toll free) (passcode 062821 #).

B2Gold Corp. stock is now 4.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.20 and lowest of $4.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.37, which means current price is +21.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.86M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 9776714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58.

How has BTG stock performed recently?

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.70 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.11.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 36.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.28. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $137,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

Earnings analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

There are presently around $2,302 million, or 70.70% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,808,899, which is approximately -6.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,046,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.87 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $136.94 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 51,354,335 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 56,357,699 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 452,434,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 560,146,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,697,969 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,917,915 shares during the same period.