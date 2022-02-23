Market cap of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] reaches 3.10B – now what?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] price plunged by -2.62 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Altice USA Announces Acceleration in Fiber Deployment Strategy; Announces Multi-Year Plan to Bring 100% Fiber Broadband to More Than 6.5 Million Passings Across the Optimum and Suddenlink Footprint.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces an acceleration of its fiber deployment strategy over the next four years across its Optimum and Suddenlink footprint, expecting to reach 6.5 million passings by the end of 2025.

This new fiber expansion in Suddenlink coupled with the continued fiber build in Optimum will position the Company to pass more than two thirds of its entire footprint with 100% fiber broadband over the next four years, including approximately 2.5 million fiber passings at Suddenlink and 4 million fiber passings at Optimum.

A sum of 10277293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.39M shares. Altice USA Inc. shares reached a high of $11.805 and dropped to a low of $11.20 until finishing in the latest session at $11.52.

The one-year ATUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.59. The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $20.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on ATUS stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ATUS shares from 21 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.16. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -23.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.39 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 13.27 for the last single week of trading, and 24.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ATUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 34.06%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,873 million, or 57.20% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 20,408,200, which is approximately 47.219% of the company’s market cap and around 13.37% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 20,137,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.98 million in ATUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $229.59 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 87,119,560 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 62,382,123 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 99,857,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,358,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,562,065 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 32,114,984 shares during the same period.