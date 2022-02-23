KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is -1.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] loss -1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $19.90 price per share at the time. The company report on January 28, 2022 that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Substantial Completion of Internal Review.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today provided an update on the status of its internal review. As previously disclosed, shortly after the publication of a report issued by the short-seller firm Muddy Waters Capital LLC on December 16, 2021 (the “Muddy Waters Report”), the audit committee of the Company consisting of three independent directors (the “Audit Committee”) commenced an internal review into the key allegations raised in the Muddy Waters Report (the “Internal Review”), with the assistance of third-party professional advisors including an international law firm and forensic accounting experts from a Big-Four accounting firm that is not the Company’s auditor. The Internal Review is now substantially complete. Based on such Internal Review, the Audit Committee has concluded that the allegations in the Muddy Waters Report were not substantiated.

Mr. Stanley Yongdong Peng, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Beike, stated, “we are pleased that the Audit Committee has substantially completed its internal review. The Company enshrines business integrity as one of its core values and DNA, and has a zero-tolerance policy towards commercial frauds. We remain confident about our strong business fundamentals, and will continue to focus on the overall service quality improvement and technological empowerment to our connected service providers, and strive to achieve our vision of providing quality housing related services to 300 million families in China.”.

KE Holdings Inc. represents 1.18 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.46 billion with the latest information. BEKE stock price has been found in the range of $19.55 to $20.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.36M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 10524541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Goldman have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79.

Trading performance analysis for BEKE stock

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.16, while it was recorded at 20.32 for the last single week of trading, and 27.05 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $8,390 million, or 48.00% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 73,026,983, which is approximately -5.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 30,957,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $622.86 million in BEKE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $452.13 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 98,742,230 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 37,003,770 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 281,251,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,997,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,312,360 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 15,544,175 shares during the same period.