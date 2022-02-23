Halliburton Company [HAL] gain 41.06% so far this year. What now?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -2.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.26. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Halliburton Labs Adds New Advisory Board Members.

Halliburton Labs has added two new advisory board members – Jennifer Holmgren, CEO, LanzaTech and Maynard Holt, CEO, Veriten. Each brings significant experience in energy systems, innovation, and business networks to support Halliburton Labs’ collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, and investors join to advance cleaner, affordable energy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12592485 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Company stands at 3.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.40%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $29.63 billion, with 895.00 million shares outstanding and 891.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.20M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 12592485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $32.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on HAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.51, while it was recorded at 32.74 for the last single week of trading, and 23.61 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 62.70%.

There are presently around $22,435 million, or 81.20% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,669,815, which is approximately 0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,462,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.96 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 46,539,393 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 39,433,553 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 609,466,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 695,439,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,413,449 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,808,666 shares during the same period.