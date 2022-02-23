Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain 9.18% so far this year. What now?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] closed the trading session at $51.74 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.2611, while the highest price level was $52.17. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Administrative Law Judge Dismisses FTC Complaint Against Altria’s Minority Investment in JUUL.

– Decision subject to further review by FTC -.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) today announces that an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) dismissed the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) claims against Altria and JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) arising out of Altria’s 2018 minority investment in JUUL. Following a three-week trial, the ALJ found that the evidence failed to sustain the alleged violations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.18 percent and weekly performance of 2.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, MO reached to a volume of 11325192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $54.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $52 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57.

MO stock trade performance evaluation

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.80 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.06, while it was recorded at 50.83 for the last single week of trading, and 47.95 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.55. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 401.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.69.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.36%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55,494 million, or 58.90% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,163,044, which is approximately 0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,741,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.09 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.84 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -10.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 855 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 39,994,321 shares. Additionally, 805 investors decreased positions by around 57,588,445 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 974,972,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,072,554,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,471,880 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 7,885,404 shares during the same period.