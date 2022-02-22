Woodward Inc. [WWD] gain 9.94% so far this year. What now?

Woodward Inc. [NASDAQ: WWD] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $121.765 during the day while it closed the day at $120.34. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Woodward Schedules Investor Day.

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on March 9, 2022 in New York City. Woodward executives will present the company’s long-term strategy, prospects for growth, and financial objectives, and will respond to questions at the end of the presentation.

The event will be held at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York. Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. EST. Proof of vaccination will be required. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. EST. Lunch will be provided following the conference.

Woodward Inc. stock has also gained 5.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WWD stock has inclined by 5.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.36% and gained 9.94% year-on date.

The market cap for WWD stock reached $7.59 billion, with 63.09 million shares outstanding and 59.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 326.08K shares, WWD reached a trading volume of 481100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Woodward Inc. [WWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWD shares is $125.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Woodward Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Woodward Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on WWD stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WWD shares from 70 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Woodward Inc. is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

WWD stock trade performance evaluation

Woodward Inc. [WWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, WWD shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for Woodward Inc. [WWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.50, while it was recorded at 119.17 for the last single week of trading, and 116.57 for the last 200 days.

Woodward Inc. [WWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Woodward Inc. [WWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.76 and a Gross Margin at +24.54. Woodward Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22.

Woodward Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Woodward Inc. [WWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Woodward Inc. go to 18.20%.

Woodward Inc. [WWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,055 million, or 82.60% of WWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWD stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,033,686, which is approximately 0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,432,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.71 million in WWD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $599.32 million in WWD stock with ownership of nearly 0.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Woodward Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Woodward Inc. [NASDAQ:WWD] by around 2,405,868 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 2,341,758 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 45,566,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,314,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWD stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,034 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 855,033 shares during the same period.