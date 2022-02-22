why Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $98.25

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: WH] price surged by 0.32 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on February 15, 2022 that WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS.

Exceeds Top End of Full-Year Outlook and Reports Largest Pipeline in Company’s History.

A sum of 745357 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 869.42K shares. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $88.93 and dropped to a low of $86.93 until finishing in the latest session at $87.72.

The one-year WH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.72. The average equity rating for WH stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WH shares is $98.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WH stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on WH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for WH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for WH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

WH Stock Performance Analysis:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, WH shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.44, while it was recorded at 88.41 for the last single week of trading, and 78.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.07 and a Gross Margin at +36.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,577 million, or 94.10% of WH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,542,529, which is approximately -0.082% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,832,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $687.08 million in WH stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $599.82 million in WH stock with ownership of nearly -34.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:WH] by around 8,637,726 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 10,368,060 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 67,369,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,375,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WH stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,583,516 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,522 shares during the same period.