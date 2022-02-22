why The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.00

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] traded at a high on 02/18/22, posting a 0.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $62.54. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Coca-Cola Launches Global Innovation Platform Coca-Cola Creations.

Brand Drops First Limited-Edition Product, Coca-Cola Starlight, Inspired by Space.

Coca-Cola today unveiled its new global innovation platform, Coca-Cola Creations, along with its first limited-edition product, Coca-Cola Starlight.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21975024 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Coca-Cola Company stands at 2.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.10%.

The market cap for KO stock reached $268.32 billion, with 4.32 billion shares outstanding and 4.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.72M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 21975024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $67 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $70, while Truist kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 64 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 103.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has KO stock performed recently?

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.88, while it was recorded at 61.43 for the last single week of trading, and 56.42 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.44 and a Gross Margin at +60.27. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 7.23%.

Insider trade positions for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $185,624 million, or 70.70% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 342,258,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.4 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.5 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 3.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,434 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 125,763,777 shares. Additionally, 1,021 investors decreased positions by around 75,656,052 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 2,766,663,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,968,083,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 303 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,227,899 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,107,892 shares during the same period.