why Gold Fields Limited [GFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.56

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] closed the trading session at $13.08 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.70, while the highest price level was $13.23. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Gold Fields Limited – Results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2021 of US$789m (US$0.89 per share). This compared with profit of US$723m (US$0.82 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2020.

A final dividend number 95 of 260 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 14 March 2022, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 of 470 SA cents per share(gross).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.02 percent and weekly performance of 14.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, GFI reached to a volume of 14931625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $12.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on GFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.71.

GFI stock trade performance evaluation

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.74. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 19.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.29 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.74, while it was recorded at 12.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.16. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.58.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 31.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.37. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $2,110,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 18,917,438 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 39,904,684 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 162,268,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,090,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,061,950 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,296,048 shares during the same period.