why Afya Limited [AFYA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.28

Afya Limited [NASDAQ: AFYA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.64%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Afya Limited Announces a New Share Repurchase Program.

Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that, after the completion of its second share repurchase program, that resulted in the purchase of 1,383,108 Class A common shares, its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase program, Afya may repurchase up to 1,874,457 of its outstanding Class A common shares which represents 4 % of its free float, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, beginning on January 27, 2022 until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2022, depending upon market conditions.

The share repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions and are subject to market and business conditions, levels of available liquidity, cash requirements for other purposes, regulatory, and other relevant factors. The share repurchase program will take place in accordance with the conditions established by the Board of Directors on January 26, 2022. Afya intends to repurchase the shares for use in its stock option program, consideration in futures business combinations transactions and general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, AFYA stock dropped by -39.32%. The one-year Afya Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.9. The average equity rating for AFYA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.29 billion, with 93.59 million shares outstanding and 34.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 350.71K shares, AFYA stock reached a trading volume of 881206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Afya Limited [AFYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFYA shares is $21.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Afya Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Afya Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on AFYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Afya Limited is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFYA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AFYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Afya Limited [AFYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, AFYA shares gained by 2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for Afya Limited [AFYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.05, while it was recorded at 13.84 for the last single week of trading, and 19.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Afya Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Afya Limited [AFYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.28 and a Gross Margin at +63.81. Afya Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.32.

Return on Total Capital for AFYA is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Afya Limited [AFYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, AFYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Afya Limited [AFYA] managed to generate an average of $10,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Afya Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AFYA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Afya Limited go to 3.56%.

Afya Limited [AFYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $402 million, or 69.30% of AFYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFYA stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 4,378,483, which is approximately 5.632% of the company’s market cap and around 18.86% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 2,758,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.62 million in AFYA stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $33.19 million in AFYA stock with ownership of nearly 1391.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Afya Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Afya Limited [NASDAQ:AFYA] by around 5,859,096 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,669,690 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 19,925,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,454,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFYA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,128,978 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,710,000 shares during the same period.