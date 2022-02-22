Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.87. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Marathon Oil Announces 2022 Capital Budget and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Prioritizing Return of Capital with $1 Billion of Share Repurchases Executed and Fourth Consecutive Base Dividend Raise.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $649 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $592 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $1,146 million, or $1,101 million before changes in working capital.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16955096 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Oil Corporation stands at 4.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.74%.

The market cap for MRO stock reached $17.04 billion, with 775.00 million shares outstanding and 765.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.61M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 16955096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $22.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.50, while it was recorded at 21.32 for the last single week of trading, and 14.79 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.82 and a Gross Margin at +38.17. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.89.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -5.09%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $12,476 million, or 72.60% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,650,632, which is approximately -0.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 51,781,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in MRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly 2.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 42,749,556 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 64,676,047 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 463,026,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,451,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,460,454 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 11,529,658 shares during the same period.